All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14543 PLEACH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14543 PLEACH STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

14543 PLEACH STREET

14543 Pleach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14543 Pleach Street, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
tennis court
INDEPENDENCE! Rent includes Cable, Internet, trash, pest control and Lawn care! NEW carpet on 2nd floor! Tile throughout first floor. Great first floor bedroom with FULL bathroom downstairs. ** All other bedrooms on 2nd floor. **2nd floor laundry** More pictures will be posted soon! *Nice full patio space in backyard and completely fenced ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, business services, a movie theatre, & other shopping in this beautiful Horizons' West area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have any available units?
14543 PLEACH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14543 PLEACH STREET have?
Some of 14543 PLEACH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14543 PLEACH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14543 PLEACH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14543 PLEACH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 14543 PLEACH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14543 PLEACH STREET offers parking.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14543 PLEACH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14543 PLEACH STREET has a pool.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have accessible units?
No, 14543 PLEACH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14543 PLEACH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14543 PLEACH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14543 PLEACH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College