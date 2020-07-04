14543 PLEACH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table internet access media room tennis court

INDEPENDENCE! Rent includes Cable, Internet, trash, pest control and Lawn care! NEW carpet on 2nd floor! Tile throughout first floor. Great first floor bedroom with FULL bathroom downstairs. ** All other bedrooms on 2nd floor. **2nd floor laundry** More pictures will be posted soon! *Nice full patio space in backyard and completely fenced ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, business services, a movie theatre, & other shopping in this beautiful Horizons' West area!