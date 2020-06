Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 story home located in Independence. Wood laminate flooring in dining room, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen with a butler pantry. Private back yard with fence and a 2 car garage. The community features two pools and a fitness center. Very close access to Toll Rd 429. This home will not last long!