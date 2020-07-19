14031 PICARD ALLEY

Amenities

Brand new townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 1 powder room on first floor, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage and Private Patio. Unit is located right across the Playground. The community has a private Pool but also have access to the main amenities of WATERMARK which include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! This house on the school zone for the new WINDERMERE HIGH SCHOOL.