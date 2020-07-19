All apartments in Horizon West
14031 PICARD ALLEY
14031 PICARD ALLEY

14031 Picard Alley · No Longer Available
Location

14031 Picard Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Brand new townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 1 powder room on first floor, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage and Private Patio. Unit is located right across the Playground. The community has a private Pool but also have access to the main amenities of WATERMARK which include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! This house on the school zone for the new WINDERMERE HIGH SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have any available units?
14031 PICARD ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have?
Some of 14031 PICARD ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14031 PICARD ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
14031 PICARD ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14031 PICARD ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 14031 PICARD ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 14031 PICARD ALLEY offers parking.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14031 PICARD ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 14031 PICARD ALLEY has a pool.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 14031 PICARD ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14031 PICARD ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14031 PICARD ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14031 PICARD ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
