13317 Riggs Way

Amenities
Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping located near attractions and main access road in desirable Windermere. This community offers a clubhouse with pool, Water access, playgrounds, and trails located nearby. This home offers 2 stories with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, The master is on 1st floor, 2&3 bedrooms & the junior suite plus bonus room are on the 2nd floor, 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2nd-floor bonus room is great for an office or playroom. Do wait to see this beautiful home it won't last long.