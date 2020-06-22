All apartments in Horizon West
13309 Fernow Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:06 PM

13309 Fernow Street

13309 Fernow Street · No Longer Available
Location

13309 Fernow Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinetry. For maximum privacy the master suite is located on the lower level and all other bedrooms are on the second floor. To complete the package you have access to the community pool and playground.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Fernow Street have any available units?
13309 Fernow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13309 Fernow Street have?
Some of 13309 Fernow Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13309 Fernow Street currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Fernow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Fernow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13309 Fernow Street is pet friendly.
Does 13309 Fernow Street offer parking?
Yes, 13309 Fernow Street does offer parking.
Does 13309 Fernow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Fernow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Fernow Street have a pool?
Yes, 13309 Fernow Street has a pool.
Does 13309 Fernow Street have accessible units?
No, 13309 Fernow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Fernow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13309 Fernow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13309 Fernow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13309 Fernow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
