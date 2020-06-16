13036 Westside Village Loop

Amenities
5 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere !!! Right next to beautiful Community Pool!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.
First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Extra storage below the stairs. There is a huge open space on second floor.
Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village.
Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.
Number 1 Broker LLC
407-566-3400
(RLNE4476189)