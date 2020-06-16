All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 13036 Westside Village Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13036 Westside Village Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13036 Westside Village Loop

13036 Westside Village Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13036 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
5 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere !!! Right next to beautiful Community Pool!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.

First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Extra storage below the stairs. There is a huge open space on second floor.

Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.

Number 1 Broker LLC
407-566-3400

(RLNE4476189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have any available units?
13036 Westside Village Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13036 Westside Village Loop have?
Some of 13036 Westside Village Loop's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 Westside Village Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13036 Westside Village Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 Westside Village Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13036 Westside Village Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop offer parking?
No, 13036 Westside Village Loop does not offer parking.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13036 Westside Village Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13036 Westside Village Loop has a pool.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have accessible units?
No, 13036 Westside Village Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13036 Westside Village Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13036 Westside Village Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 13036 Westside Village Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College