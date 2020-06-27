12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Windermere! The home has an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Through

the sliding glass doors will lead you to the private court yard which connects to the 2 car garage. Upstairs features three bedrooms

and two bathrooms. Master suite has its own bath with the hall bath and the other two bedrooms. Practically maintenance free

exterior, the HOA cover lawn, shrub care etc. Wickham Park community pool, clubhouse and walking trails are nearby. Minutes from

Disney, the Winter Garden Village, convenient to the 408, 429, and Florida Turnpike. Renter insurance required.