12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE

Amenities
Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Windermere! The home has an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Through
the sliding glass doors will lead you to the private court yard which connects to the 2 car garage. Upstairs features three bedrooms
and two bathrooms. Master suite has its own bath with the hall bath and the other two bedrooms. Practically maintenance free
exterior, the HOA cover lawn, shrub care etc. Wickham Park community pool, clubhouse and walking trails are nearby. Minutes from
Disney, the Winter Garden Village, convenient to the 408, 429, and Florida Turnpike. Renter insurance required.