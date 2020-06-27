All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE

12979 Calderdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12979 Calderdale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Windermere! The home has an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Through
the sliding glass doors will lead you to the private court yard which connects to the 2 car garage. Upstairs features three bedrooms
and two bathrooms. Master suite has its own bath with the hall bath and the other two bedrooms. Practically maintenance free
exterior, the HOA cover lawn, shrub care etc. Wickham Park community pool, clubhouse and walking trails are nearby. Minutes from
Disney, the Winter Garden Village, convenient to the 408, 429, and Florida Turnpike. Renter insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12979 CALDERDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College