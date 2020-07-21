All apartments in Horizon West
12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE
12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE

12880 Calderdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12880 Calderdale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
garage
"FANTASTIC Opportunity to rent this BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CORNER "Like New Townhome" with a * Premium POND VIEW * Watch Disney FIREWORKS from Your Home! Desirable Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows & Natural Light! Upgraded Home Features: CERAMIC 18x18 Tile Flooring Downstairs, Bathrooms and Laundry. Kitchen offers SILESTONE countertops, 42 Inch Cabinets, Closet Pantry and Fantastic Pond View from your Kitchen Nook! All Top of the line GE appliances. Upgraded Lighting & Fixtures throughout. Back-entry detached 2-car Garage w/Private fenced Courtyard featuring a beautiful Fire Pit. Upstairs Features include: Spacious Master Bedroom boasts a Large Walk-In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks and Upgraded Tile in Shower. 2 additional Bedrooms sharing anAmazing Jack & Jill Bath w/Tub. This townhome has many Green Features and is built with energy-saving materials- including Energy Efficient features such as Low-E Double Pane Windows and 14 Seer AC system & Energy Star appliances. Wickham Park features aBeautiful Community Clubhouse (located Only 100-yards from the Townhome) with Billiard Tables, Large Pool with Spacious Lounging areas, Gazebo, Sidewalks and more. Located close to A-schools, shopping, restaurants, area attractions and major roadways."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
