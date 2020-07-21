12880 CALDERDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking pool pool table garage

"FANTASTIC Opportunity to rent this BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CORNER "Like New Townhome" with a * Premium POND VIEW * Watch Disney FIREWORKS from Your Home! Desirable Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows & Natural Light! Upgraded Home Features: CERAMIC 18x18 Tile Flooring Downstairs, Bathrooms and Laundry. Kitchen offers SILESTONE countertops, 42 Inch Cabinets, Closet Pantry and Fantastic Pond View from your Kitchen Nook! All Top of the line GE appliances. Upgraded Lighting & Fixtures throughout. Back-entry detached 2-car Garage w/Private fenced Courtyard featuring a beautiful Fire Pit. Upstairs Features include: Spacious Master Bedroom boasts a Large Walk-In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks and Upgraded Tile in Shower. 2 additional Bedrooms sharing anAmazing Jack & Jill Bath w/Tub. This townhome has many Green Features and is built with energy-saving materials- including Energy Efficient features such as Low-E Double Pane Windows and 14 Seer AC system & Energy Star appliances. Wickham Park features aBeautiful Community Clubhouse (located Only 100-yards from the Townhome) with Billiard Tables, Large Pool with Spacious Lounging areas, Gazebo, Sidewalks and more. Located close to A-schools, shopping, restaurants, area attractions and major roadways."