12832 Westside Village Loop

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground clubhouse game room

Brand New 5 Bed!! Windermere!! Large game room!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 for a showing !



(RLNE5886307)