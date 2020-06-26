12809 Westside Village Loop.Lot62 (Thoreau/A)

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Brand New 4 Bedroom at Westside Village at Heart of Windermere !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



Entertain in the combination dining/living room or move the party outdoors to the lanai. A first floor den offers the perfect space to work from home.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris 407-437-7133 for more information.



(RLNE3775178)