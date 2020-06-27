All apartments in Horizon West
12749 Lake Sawyer Dr

12749 Lake Sawyer Drive · No Longer Available
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home Windermere - Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath located in Windermere.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMLakeside.com

Please call Kyle Byram to Set up available showings. (863) 877-1069.

Security Deposit: 2100.00
Application Fee: $50.00
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4974473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have any available units?
12749 Lake Sawyer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12749 Lake Sawyer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr offer parking?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have a pool?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have accessible units?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12749 Lake Sawyer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
