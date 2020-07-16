12706 Bideford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 5/3 Pool Home Located At Lakes Of Windermere - Amazing 5 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms. Very large living, dining and family room areas with soaring ceilings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Home includes beautiful inground pool, 2 car garage and too many upgrades to mention. Great location, close to great schools, restaurants, and shopping.



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 650 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



