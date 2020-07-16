All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12706 Bideford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12706 Bideford Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

12706 Bideford Ave

12706 Bideford Avenue · (407) 745-5377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12706 Bideford Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12706 Bideford Ave · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 5/3 Pool Home Located At Lakes Of Windermere - Amazing 5 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms. Very large living, dining and family room areas with soaring ceilings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Home includes beautiful inground pool, 2 car garage and too many upgrades to mention. Great location, close to great schools, restaurants, and shopping.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 650 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

(RLNE4915881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 Bideford Ave have any available units?
12706 Bideford Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12706 Bideford Ave have?
Some of 12706 Bideford Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 Bideford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12706 Bideford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 Bideford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12706 Bideford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12706 Bideford Ave offers parking.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 Bideford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12706 Bideford Ave has a pool.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave have accessible units?
No, 12706 Bideford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 Bideford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12706 Bideford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12706 Bideford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12706 Bideford Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity