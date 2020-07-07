12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Windermere 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, washer and dryer included. This end unit sits in a lovely location surrounded at the side and rear by a wooded conservation area. Home was freshly painted, and features tile and wood flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet, the master bath features a walk in shower and twin vanities. A Jack n'Jill bathroom with shower/tub joins bedrooms 2 and 3. A private fenced courtyard sits between home and two car garage. Ideal location, great neighborhood, community pool, walking paths, great schools, close to Disney and shopping.