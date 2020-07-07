All apartments in Horizon West
12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

12230 Langstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12230 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Windermere 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, washer and dryer included. This end unit sits in a lovely location surrounded at the side and rear by a wooded conservation area. Home was freshly painted, and features tile and wood flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet, the master bath features a walk in shower and twin vanities. A Jack n'Jill bathroom with shower/tub joins bedrooms 2 and 3. A private fenced courtyard sits between home and two car garage. Ideal location, great neighborhood, community pool, walking paths, great schools, close to Disney and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have any available units?
12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have?
Some of 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12230 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

