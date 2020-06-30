All apartments in Horizon West
11746 WATER RUN ALLEY

11746 Water Run Alley · No Longer Available
Location

11746 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautifully townhouse is located next to the wonderful Windermere shopping center. It has top of the line ceramic tiles in the first floor, stained steel appliances, stone counter-tops, an oversize kitchen island made of quartz that is the heart of the home, subway tile in kitchen, huge windows for a wonderful airy space. Patio with pebbles, turf on the side and a deck for the perfect extra patio space. Two car garage with code and remote control. Half bathroom in first floor. All new and upgrades lighting with three beautiful pendant lights on top of the kitchen island. On the second floor it has a masterbedroom with bathroom & walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms that share one bathroom with bathtub, The laundry room is upstairs, enjoy the community pool & playground, Perfect for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have any available units?
11746 WATER RUN ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have?
Some of 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
11746 WATER RUN ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY offers parking.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY has a pool.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11746 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.

