11746 WATER RUN ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This beautifully townhouse is located next to the wonderful Windermere shopping center. It has top of the line ceramic tiles in the first floor, stained steel appliances, stone counter-tops, an oversize kitchen island made of quartz that is the heart of the home, subway tile in kitchen, huge windows for a wonderful airy space. Patio with pebbles, turf on the side and a deck for the perfect extra patio space. Two car garage with code and remote control. Half bathroom in first floor. All new and upgrades lighting with three beautiful pendant lights on top of the kitchen island. On the second floor it has a masterbedroom with bathroom & walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms that share one bathroom with bathtub, The laundry room is upstairs, enjoy the community pool & playground, Perfect for everyone.