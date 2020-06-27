11091 Bagley Aly

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom at Westside Village at Heart of Windermere, FL!!! (Located in Florida) - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools for your children. Westside Village also has fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan. Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center, close to Disney and winter garden village .



The pocket office off of the dining room is a great space for the kids to do their homework while you prep meals on your kitchen island. Enjoy casual dining at the breakfast bar and entertain or relax in the open family room.



Bay Lake Elementary

Bridgewater Middle School

Windermere High School



Call or Text 407-437-7133 (cell) to schedule a showing.



Number 1 Broker LLC

407-566-3400



(RLNE5055517)