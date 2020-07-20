10753 Village Lake Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/709780e027 ---- Just like new! This townhome has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath with over 1800 sqft and ready to move in! Spacious, well appointed finishes. Two master suites with walk in closets and two private courtyards. All bedrooms are on the second level. Watch the beautiful Disney firework every night from second floor bedroom. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included too. Shutters on all windows. Oversized 2 car garage. Walking distance from shopping and restaurants. Just minutes from Disney Parks and I-4, 429 and 417. EASY ACCESS TO THE WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE, BRAND NEW FLORIDA HOSPITAL AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Dont miss this one. Pets friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call Mo for a showing at 407-571-1441. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Courtyard Dryer Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove Washing Machine