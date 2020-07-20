All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 10753 Village Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
10753 Village Lake Road
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

10753 Village Lake Road

10753 Village Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10753 Village Lake Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/709780e027 ---- Just like new! This townhome has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath with over 1800 sqft and ready to move in! Spacious, well appointed finishes. Two master suites with walk in closets and two private courtyards. All bedrooms are on the second level. Watch the beautiful Disney firework every night from second floor bedroom. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included too. Shutters on all windows. Oversized 2 car garage. Walking distance from shopping and restaurants. Just minutes from Disney Parks and I-4, 429 and 417. EASY ACCESS TO THE WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE, BRAND NEW FLORIDA HOSPITAL AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Dont miss this one. Pets friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call Mo for a showing at 407-571-1441. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Courtyard Dryer Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10753 Village Lake Road have any available units?
10753 Village Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 10753 Village Lake Road have?
Some of 10753 Village Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10753 Village Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
10753 Village Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10753 Village Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10753 Village Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 10753 Village Lake Road offers parking.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10753 Village Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road have a pool?
No, 10753 Village Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 10753 Village Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10753 Village Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10753 Village Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10753 Village Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College