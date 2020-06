Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautifully maintained two story town home with three large bedrooms and three baths located in beautiful Malibu Bay in Homestead. Feels and looks like new. Spacious fenced patio area with large tree provides a great environment for entertaining or just enjoying the South Florida weather. Malibu Bay has a stunning clubhouse with a resort style pool and whirlpool for the enjoyment of you and your guests. The community maintains a 24 hour manned gatehouse and roving security. The landscaping throughout the community and the many lakes with fountains provide a beautiful environment in which to live.