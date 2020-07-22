All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 1968 NE 4th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
1968 NE 4th Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1968 NE 4th Ct

1968 NE 4th Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1968 NE 4th Ct, Homestead, FL 33033

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home, ready for move in. The inviting living room is convenient for entertaining and also you can cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. Home has 2
Car garage and great outdoor space. This home won't last long. Apply today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time. Home is within an HOA and requires additional application fees and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have any available units?
1968 NE 4th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
Is 1968 NE 4th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1968 NE 4th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 NE 4th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1968 NE 4th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1968 NE 4th Ct offers parking.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1968 NE 4th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have a pool?
No, 1968 NE 4th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1968 NE 4th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 NE 4th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 NE 4th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 NE 4th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHomestead 2 Bedroom Apartments
Homestead 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHomestead Apartments with Parking
Homestead Luxury ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FL
Tamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University