Nice and spacious 2 Beds / 2 Baths in the Gated Community of Keys Cove with roaming security, Clubhouse, pools, and beautiful lakes. Close to the entrance, this condo it is conveniently located with easy access to major HWYs, malls, grocery stores, and fresh markets. It is a MUST SEE! IT WON'T LAST!