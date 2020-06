Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets pool range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Highly desirable upstairs apt in popular Venetia Gardens 1. Fully tiled with large master bedroom with large walk in closet and bright kitchen wit glass top stove. Full time security and as peaceful a setting as you could wish for. Terrific pool as well. Washer and Dryer included. Last month pre-payment waived for credit and income qualified tenants. Section 8 welcome