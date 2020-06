Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE this excellent first floor unit with a Recently renovated kitchen were you can wake up to a cup of coffee and look out to a lake view. Private storage, just in front of unit. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, excellent for a family of four or roommates. Great security and gated community with a gated community swimming pool. Primary location close to shopping center, Florida Turnpike and many more great places.