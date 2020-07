Altis Bonterra

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill business center car charging coffee bar community garden dog grooming area dog park game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Can you picture home as a trendy space when you’re in the mood for a fiesta, yet a calm and peaceful place during the hours of your siesta? If so, Avalon Bonterra is the home for you. Check out our chic 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes complete with designer finishes and personalized services premeditated with you in mind. Avalon first approach to service is intended to exceed your expectations with personalized atención to details, delivering an exceptional living experience.