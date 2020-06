Amenities

6675 West 4th Avenue Apt #308, Hialeah, FL 33012 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Beds and one and Half baths. Central location condo in Hialeah . Close to shopping center. 1 parking assigned EZ to show on Lock Box ( Showing time ). Property is vacant. Move with only the first month's rent and one month's deposit [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588110 ]