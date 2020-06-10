All apartments in Hialeah
5391 West 9th Lane
5391 West 9th Lane

5391 West 9th Lane · (305) 793-7824
Location

5391 West 9th Lane, Hialeah, FL 33012
Palm Springs

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5391 West 9th Lane, Hialeah, FL 33012 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Delightful, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom 1,396 SF home. Freshly updated, light, bright and airy with a large front and back yard on a 7,500 SF lot. Lovely tiled floor throughout and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Conveniently located to shops, supermarkets, restaurants and highways. Landscaping included in rent. Come see, this won't last. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3590157 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5391 West 9th Lane have any available units?
5391 West 9th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
Is 5391 West 9th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5391 West 9th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5391 West 9th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane offer parking?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane have a pool?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane have accessible units?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5391 West 9th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5391 West 9th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
