5391 West 9th Lane, Hialeah, FL 33012 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Delightful, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom 1,396 SF home. Freshly updated, light, bright and airy with a large front and back yard on a 7,500 SF lot. Lovely tiled floor throughout and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Conveniently located to shops, supermarkets, restaurants and highways. Landscaping included in rent. Come see, this won't last. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3590157 ]