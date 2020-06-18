4448 E 10th Ave

Amenities
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277
Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop. Bathroom inside the master bedroom, walking closet, washer, and dryer inside. 3 parking spaces and street parking are available. 3-month rent required, first, last, security deposit. An additional $100.00 application fee none refundable. Copy of credit report and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263277
Property Id 263277
(RLNE5704845)