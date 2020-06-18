All apartments in Hialeah
4448 E 10th Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

4448 E 10th Ave

4448 East 10th Avenue · (305) 401-2256
Location

4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277

Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop. Bathroom inside the master bedroom, walking closet, washer, and dryer inside. 3 parking spaces and street parking are available. 3-month rent required, first, last, security deposit. An additional $100.00 application fee none refundable. Copy of credit report and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263277
Property Id 263277

(RLNE5704845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 E 10th Ave have any available units?
4448 E 10th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4448 E 10th Ave have?
Some of 4448 E 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4448 E 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4448 E 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4448 E 10th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4448 E 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 4448 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4448 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4448 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4448 E 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4448 E 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
