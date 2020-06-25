5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with over 70 feet of balcony to enjoy your waterviews to the west. This unit has an upgraded kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout. Grand views from every bedroom. Located in the gated community of Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. Amenities include pool, cover parking ( one assigned) club room. There is plenty of guest parking, If you decide to become a member of PYCC, you can enjoy 3 different restaurants, 18 hole championship golf course, marina, tennis, fitness center and recently remodel swimming pool.