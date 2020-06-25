All apartments in Gulfport
5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S

5940 Pelican Bay Plz · No Longer Available
Location

5940 Pelican Bay Plz, Gulfport, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with over 70 feet of balcony to enjoy your waterviews to the west. This unit has an upgraded kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout. Grand views from every bedroom. Located in the gated community of Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. Amenities include pool, cover parking ( one assigned) club room. There is plenty of guest parking, If you decide to become a member of PYCC, you can enjoy 3 different restaurants, 18 hole championship golf course, marina, tennis, fitness center and recently remodel swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have any available units?
5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have?
Some of 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S currently offering any rent specials?
5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S pet-friendly?
No, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S offer parking?
Yes, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S offers parking.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have a pool?
Yes, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S has a pool.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have accessible units?
No, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5940 PELICAN BAY PLAZA S does not have units with air conditioning.
