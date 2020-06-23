All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5720 27TH AVENUE S

5720 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5720 27th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
GULFPORT IS FLORIDA LIVING AT IT'S BEST and you will love taking advantage of it being 5 blocks to the water and 2 to Beach Blvd. Enjoy all that downtown offers including restaurants, boutiques, arts, fishing, Fresh Market, dancing, bars, playground, and of course glorious sunsets! Private fenced in duplex feels like your own home and comes with a perfect patio under the shady oaks for enjoying our beautiful weather, morning coffee, and cookouts. BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC will be sure to keep you cool, washer and dryer hookups inside, plenty of storage and generous sized bedrooms with oversized closets, hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5720 27TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5720 27TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 27TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5720 27TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 27TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5720 27TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5720 27TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 27TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5720 27TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5720 27TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 27TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 27TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5720 27TH AVENUE S has units with air conditioning.
