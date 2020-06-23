5720 27TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground

GULFPORT IS FLORIDA LIVING AT IT'S BEST and you will love taking advantage of it being 5 blocks to the water and 2 to Beach Blvd. Enjoy all that downtown offers including restaurants, boutiques, arts, fishing, Fresh Market, dancing, bars, playground, and of course glorious sunsets! Private fenced in duplex feels like your own home and comes with a perfect patio under the shady oaks for enjoying our beautiful weather, morning coffee, and cookouts. BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC will be sure to keep you cool, washer and dryer hookups inside, plenty of storage and generous sized bedrooms with oversized closets, hurry before it's gone!