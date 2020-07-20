5613 23RD AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming updated Gulfport 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located to all that this quaint waterside village has to offer. Gulfport known for its eclectic style of living, eateries, waterfront pubs,waterside park & beach, entertainment and trendy events make this a RARE find. Tastefully decorated, updated kitchen with solid surface counters, inside laundry, light bright and open with split bedroom plan, relaxing screened lanai and a huge shaded backyard. Available as an annual lease at $2,350 mo. lawn care included.