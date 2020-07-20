All apartments in Gulfport
5613 23RD AVENUE S
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

5613 23RD AVENUE S

5613 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5613 23rd Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Charming updated Gulfport 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located to all that this quaint waterside village has to offer. Gulfport known for its eclectic style of living, eateries, waterfront pubs,waterside park & beach, entertainment and trendy events make this a RARE find. Tastefully decorated, updated kitchen with solid surface counters, inside laundry, light bright and open with split bedroom plan, relaxing screened lanai and a huge shaded backyard. Available as an annual lease at $2,350 mo. lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have any available units?
5613 23RD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have?
Some of 5613 23RD AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 23RD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5613 23RD AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 23RD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5613 23RD AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5613 23RD AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 23RD AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5613 23RD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5613 23RD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 23RD AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 23RD AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 23RD AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
