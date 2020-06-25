All apartments in Gulfport
Gulfport, FL
5610 15th Ave S
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5610 15th Ave S

5610 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Gulfport
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Accessible Apartments
Location

5610 15th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home boasts a spacious living room that has an attached island in the kitchen and makes the home feel warm and inviting. This home is perfect for entertaining with the indoor space which includes a 35x70 quartz counter top, the outdoor space includes a covered patio, an above ground pool, and a privacy fence. This home offers alley access to a driveway and a garage. There have been several upgrades to this home from the exterior doors to the floors. The home has vinyl double pane tinted windows, a new roof (Nov,2018) , and a new HVAC system(June,2018). There is also a bonus dining room that can be used as a spare bedroom or an office. The lighting and outlets have been updated as of Jan 2019. This home is perfect for any buyer or an investor, it would be a great rental property bringing in an average of 12-1600.00 a month.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 15th Ave S have any available units?
5610 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5610 15th Ave S have?
Some of 5610 15th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5610 15th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5610 15th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5610 15th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5610 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 15th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 15th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 5610 15th Ave S has a pool.
Does 5610 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5610 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 15th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5610 15th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
