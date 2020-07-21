5514 17th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gulfport Home With Extra Large Florida Room & Backyard - This home features an extra large Florida room over looking the backyard.



A half bathroom is located off the Florida room for you convince with two utility / storage rooms.



Large covered patio .



Large backyard perfect for entertainment and pets.



Spacious kitchen with tons of storage space .



Easy to clean terrazzo floors.



Two nice sized bedrooms with ample storage space through out the home.



Conveniently located on a nice quiet street.



Enjoy living minutes from Gulfport's charm and all it has to offer



Pets allowed with a nonrefundable pet fee.No aggressive breeds.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



(RLNE3953835)