5514 17th Ave S

Amenities
Gulfport Home With Extra Large Florida Room & Backyard - This home features an extra large Florida room over looking the backyard.
A half bathroom is located off the Florida room for you convince with two utility / storage rooms.
Large covered patio .
Large backyard perfect for entertainment and pets.
Spacious kitchen with tons of storage space .
Easy to clean terrazzo floors.
Two nice sized bedrooms with ample storage space through out the home.
Conveniently located on a nice quiet street.
Enjoy living minutes from Gulfport's charm and all it has to offer
Pets allowed with a nonrefundable pet fee.No aggressive breeds.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
(RLNE3953835)