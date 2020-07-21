All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5514 17th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5514 17th Ave S
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

5514 17th Ave S

5514 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5514 17th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gulfport Home With Extra Large Florida Room & Backyard - This home features an extra large Florida room over looking the backyard.

A half bathroom is located off the Florida room for you convince with two utility / storage rooms.

Large covered patio .

Large backyard perfect for entertainment and pets.

Spacious kitchen with tons of storage space .

Easy to clean terrazzo floors.

Two nice sized bedrooms with ample storage space through out the home.

Conveniently located on a nice quiet street.

Enjoy living minutes from Gulfport's charm and all it has to offer

Pets allowed with a nonrefundable pet fee.No aggressive breeds.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE3953835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 17th Ave S have any available units?
5514 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
Is 5514 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5514 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5514 17th Ave S offer parking?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 5514 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5514 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 17th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 17th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGulfport 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pools
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FL
Osprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg