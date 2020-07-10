All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

5215 19TH AVENUE S

5215 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5215 19th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Adorable Gulfport Home. This quaint, updated residence is ready for quick occupancy. Don't be put off by the size. Fantastic open living space lends to this ideal floor plan. This bright home has tons of natural light. Updates include newer storm windows, updated kitchen, track lighting, hardwood floors and newer mini-split A/C. Large back patio, spacious backyard and ample parking. Very accessible & convenient location to Gulfport's waterfront and art district and close to several parks. This property is not approved for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5215 19TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5215 19TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 19TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5215 19TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 19TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5215 19TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5215 19TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 19TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5215 19TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5215 19TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 19TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 19TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5215 19TH AVENUE S has units with air conditioning.

