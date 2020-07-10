5215 19TH AVENUE S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Adorable Gulfport Home. This quaint, updated residence is ready for quick occupancy. Don't be put off by the size. Fantastic open living space lends to this ideal floor plan. This bright home has tons of natural light. Updates include newer storm windows, updated kitchen, track lighting, hardwood floors and newer mini-split A/C. Large back patio, spacious backyard and ample parking. Very accessible & convenient location to Gulfport's waterfront and art district and close to several parks. This property is not approved for Section 8.