5214 28th Ave S

Price Reduction Loads of opportunity. 2 units oversize lot, Finish Rehab or Tear down and build multiple units. Zoning allows more than one house per parcel. Recent roofs on both buildings. Recent remodeling started but not finished. Great for income producing as the main house can be 2 bedroom and the 2nd house a very large studio with separate kitchen area. Owner Financing available or go FHA 203K Plenty of room for pool and a 2-4 car garage.
Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE
