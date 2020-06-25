All apartments in Gulfport
5214 28th Ave S

5214 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5214 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price Reduction Loads of opportunity. 2 units oversize lot, Finish Rehab or Tear down and build multiple units. Zoning allows more than one house per parcel. Recent roofs on both buildings. Recent remodeling started but not finished. Great for income producing as the main house can be 2 bedroom and the 2nd house a very large studio with separate kitchen area. Owner Financing available or go FHA 203K Plenty of room for pool and a 2-4 car garage.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 28th Ave S have any available units?
5214 28th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
Is 5214 28th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5214 28th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 28th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 28th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5214 28th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5214 28th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5214 28th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 28th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 28th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 5214 28th Ave S has a pool.
Does 5214 28th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5214 28th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 28th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 28th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 28th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 28th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
