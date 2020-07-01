5115 28TH AVENUE S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR QUALIFIED TENANTS!!! 1/2 off first full month on new annual lease! Highly desirable ONE bedroom in Gulfport's ART DISTRICT! Walk to downtown or to the beach but far enough to miss out on the noise! Live in GULFPORT but outside the flood zone in a solid block building. Front porch is fabulous place to drink your morning coffee! Ceramic floors throughout for easy maintenance! Large bedroom has two closets and built in dresser. Pets welcome. A GREAT place to call HOME! Tenants pay utilities, no HUD, section 8 accepted. Background check and 640+ credit required.