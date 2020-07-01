All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

5115 28TH AVENUE S

5115 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5115 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR QUALIFIED TENANTS!!! 1/2 off first full month on new annual lease! Highly desirable ONE bedroom in Gulfport's ART DISTRICT! Walk to downtown or to the beach but far enough to miss out on the noise! Live in GULFPORT but outside the flood zone in a solid block building. Front porch is fabulous place to drink your morning coffee! Ceramic floors throughout for easy maintenance! Large bedroom has two closets and built in dresser. Pets welcome. A GREAT place to call HOME! Tenants pay utilities, no HUD, section 8 accepted. Background check and 640+ credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5115 28TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5115 28TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 28TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5115 28TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 28TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 28TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5115 28TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 28TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5115 28TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5115 28TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 28TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 28TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 28TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.

