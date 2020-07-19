3025 56TH STREET S

Amenities

Surfs up!!! FOR RENT! Simply adorable Gulfport waterfront arts district surfer cottage is now available for short term or long-term rental! Furnished one bedroom/one bath has rustic coastal charm and cool updates too! Bamboo & tile floors, fully stocked kitchen with everything you need, super comfy king size bed, small bath with shower, and ultra cool retro rattan furniture complete the package. Ideal location where you are just steps to active Beach Blvd, walk to the vibrant waterfront district for Gulfport beach, quaint shops, restaurants, fishing pier, rec center and more! One street over from everything FUN! Gulfport awaits your discovery! Just pack up your flip flops and toothbrush and come enjoy the salt life in the easy breezy bohemian style of Gulfport!