All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 3025 56TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
3025 56TH STREET S
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

3025 56TH STREET S

3025 56th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3025 56th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Surfs up!!! FOR RENT! Simply adorable Gulfport waterfront arts district surfer cottage is now available for short term or long-term rental! Furnished one bedroom/one bath has rustic coastal charm and cool updates too! Bamboo & tile floors, fully stocked kitchen with everything you need, super comfy king size bed, small bath with shower, and ultra cool retro rattan furniture complete the package. Ideal location where you are just steps to active Beach Blvd, walk to the vibrant waterfront district for Gulfport beach, quaint shops, restaurants, fishing pier, rec center and more! One street over from everything FUN! Gulfport awaits your discovery! Just pack up your flip flops and toothbrush and come enjoy the salt life in the easy breezy bohemian style of Gulfport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 56TH STREET S have any available units?
3025 56TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 3025 56TH STREET S have?
Some of 3025 56TH STREET S's amenities include ceiling fan, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 56TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3025 56TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 56TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 56TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 56TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pools
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FL
Osprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg