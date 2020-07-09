2826 54TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground

Terrapin Landing is in the heart of downtown Gulfport, “the Art Village,” an extraordinary small community, with warm and lively downtown full of boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, and events everyday of the week.

Terrapin Landing is an open, airy 2 bedroom house, with a spacious, front screen room where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful weather. Inside there are tiled floors, 2 bedrooms, a cool bathroom, and a lovely, updated kitchen, with newer appliances.

Gulfport waterfront and beach are only a couple blocks away and has 2 piers, a playground. There are more than 20 restaurants, most are less than a 3 minute walk away! Plus shopping at boutiques, galleries, craft markets abound on Beach Boulevard, a few steps away. Also, for the bibliophiles, the award-winning Gulfport library is an easy 2 block stroll away, a great place to hang out too! For dog lovers, the Dog Park is within 1 block.

This space has an “open architecture” design – the rooms are all open through the cathedral ceilings, giving a broad expansive feel to the place. Tiles floors make for easy indoors-outdoors transitions. This home is on the back half of a standard city lot, with private entry gate and separate outdoor space.