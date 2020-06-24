2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Formerly owned by the Mayor of Gulfport, this 1922 bungalow has been completely renovated for your perfect vacation getaway! Located in Gulfport's Art District with an eclectic mix of shops, galleries, and dining at your door step, - the beach is just 0.3 miles down the road. 3 bedrooms plus sunroom sleep 2 each, plus 2 air mattresses. Fully furnished, includes utilities with wifi. Washer/dryer on site. Fur babies welcome, 2 max. 2 private parking spaces in rear, plus street parking available.

Short term rental - 3 night minimum. $165 per night. Subject to occupancy tax, cleaning fee, refundable damage deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee.