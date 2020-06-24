All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:28 PM

2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S

2819 Beach Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2819 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Formerly owned by the Mayor of Gulfport, this 1922 bungalow has been completely renovated for your perfect vacation getaway! Located in Gulfport's Art District with an eclectic mix of shops, galleries, and dining at your door step, - the beach is just 0.3 miles down the road. 3 bedrooms plus sunroom sleep 2 each, plus 2 air mattresses. Fully furnished, includes utilities with wifi. Washer/dryer on site. Fur babies welcome, 2 max. 2 private parking spaces in rear, plus street parking available.
Short term rental - 3 night minimum. $165 per night. Subject to occupancy tax, cleaning fee, refundable damage deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have any available units?
2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S is pet friendly.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 BEACH BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg