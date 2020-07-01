2808 CLINTON STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Downtown Gulfport Studio Apartment with Large Bonus Room. Located just two blocks from Beach Blvd. Live in the heart of the vibrant, hidden gem which is Gulfport. This historic town is filled with activities such a Monthly Art Walks and Weekly Farmer’s Markets. The local shops, restaurants, pier, recreation center, public library, and gulfport beach are all steps from your door. This is a detached rental unit. Alley access with off the street parking. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry located on premises. Private, fenced side yard. Must be seen in person!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities