All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2808 CLINTON STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2808 CLINTON STREET S
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM

2808 CLINTON STREET S

2808 Clinton Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2808 Clinton Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown Gulfport Studio Apartment with Large Bonus Room. Located just two blocks from Beach Blvd. Live in the heart of the vibrant, hidden gem which is Gulfport. This historic town is filled with activities such a Monthly Art Walks and Weekly Farmer’s Markets. The local shops, restaurants, pier, recreation center, public library, and gulfport beach are all steps from your door. This is a detached rental unit. Alley access with off the street parking. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry located on premises. Private, fenced side yard. Must be seen in person!
*Tenant responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have any available units?
2808 CLINTON STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have?
Some of 2808 CLINTON STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 CLINTON STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2808 CLINTON STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 CLINTON STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2808 CLINTON STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2808 CLINTON STREET S offers parking.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 CLINTON STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have a pool?
No, 2808 CLINTON STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2808 CLINTON STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 CLINTON STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 CLINTON STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 CLINTON STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg