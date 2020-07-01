2785 KIPPS COLONY DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Incredible panoramic view from this updated waterfront condo furnished and one large under building parking spaces. Kipps Colony is located in the gated community of Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. Pasadena Yacht and Country Club has an 18 hole championship golf course, marina, heated jr. Olympic size pool, tennis court, fitness center, and clubhouse with three restaurants (fees required) Club membership and boat slips available for sale or for rent. Just ten minutes from our beautiful sandy beaches and downtown St. Petersburg. A short walk to the historic downtown Gulfport, with restaurants and shops.