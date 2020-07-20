All apartments in Gulfport
2524 50th St S
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

2524 50th St S

2524 50th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2524 50th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
This spacious home offering over 1,500 SqFt has tons of potential for the next owner. Currently set up as a 2/1 with very spacious bedrooms, a formal living room, dining room and an open kitchen with bar seating and an additional space for a breakfast nook. The oversized 1 car garage has direct access to the kitchen. There is an enclosed room adjacent to the dining and kitchen that offers the option of a 3rd bedroom or additional living room. This property is ready for you to add your personal touches and make it your own. Located in desirable Gulfport Estates within a very short distance to all of the highly sought after Gulfport amenities, such as the Gulfport Casino, Gulfport Beach where you can play volleyball or enjoy a stroll through Beach Blvd offering many dining options, art attractions and festivals!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 50th St S have any available units?
2524 50th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
Is 2524 50th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2524 50th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 50th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 50th St S is pet friendly.
Does 2524 50th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2524 50th St S offers parking.
Does 2524 50th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 50th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 50th St S have a pool?
No, 2524 50th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2524 50th St S have accessible units?
No, 2524 50th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 50th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 50th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 50th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 50th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
