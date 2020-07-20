2524 50th St S

Amenities
This spacious home offering over 1,500 SqFt has tons of potential for the next owner. Currently set up as a 2/1 with very spacious bedrooms, a formal living room, dining room and an open kitchen with bar seating and an additional space for a breakfast nook. The oversized 1 car garage has direct access to the kitchen. There is an enclosed room adjacent to the dining and kitchen that offers the option of a 3rd bedroom or additional living room. This property is ready for you to add your personal touches and make it your own. Located in desirable Gulfport Estates within a very short distance to all of the highly sought after Gulfport amenities, such as the Gulfport Casino, Gulfport Beach where you can play volleyball or enjoy a stroll through Beach Blvd offering many dining options, art attractions and festivals!
Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.