All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2113 52nd St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2113 52nd St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2113 52nd St S

2113 52nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2113 52nd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Spacious House In Gulfport - Spacious House In Gulfport
3 Bed rm/1 bath 1 car garage house.
Freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms.
Large Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets.
Nice size bedrooms, and a 3rd room that can be office or bedroom.
Washer dryer hook up in garage. Close to Stetson Law , shopping and downtown Gulfport.
Rent includes lawn care.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4607120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 52nd St S have any available units?
2113 52nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2113 52nd St S have?
Some of 2113 52nd St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 52nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
2113 52nd St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 52nd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 52nd St S is pet friendly.
Does 2113 52nd St S offer parking?
Yes, 2113 52nd St S does offer parking.
Does 2113 52nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 52nd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 52nd St S have a pool?
No, 2113 52nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 2113 52nd St S have accessible units?
No, 2113 52nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 52nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 52nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 52nd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 52nd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg