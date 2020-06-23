2113 52nd St S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Spacious House In Gulfport - Spacious House In Gulfport

3 Bed rm/1 bath 1 car garage house.

Freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms.

Large Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets.

Nice size bedrooms, and a 3rd room that can be office or bedroom.

Washer dryer hook up in garage. Close to Stetson Law , shopping and downtown Gulfport.

Rent includes lawn care.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



No Cats Allowed



