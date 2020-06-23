2113 52nd St S

Amenities
Spacious House In Gulfport - Spacious House In Gulfport
3 Bed rm/1 bath 1 car garage house.
Freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms.
Large Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets.
Nice size bedrooms, and a 3rd room that can be office or bedroom.
Washer dryer hook up in garage. Close to Stetson Law , shopping and downtown Gulfport.
Rent includes lawn care.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4607120)