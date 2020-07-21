1321 58TH STREET S

Amenities
Minutes to Downtown Gulfport and Gulfport Beach! Laminate Wood Flooring and Tile. Large Dining Area off the Kitchen. Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat & Air. Kitchen includes Micro-wave & Dishwasher. Nice Large Fenced Back Yard with a Storage Shed. Utility Room has Washer & Dryer and Laundry Sink. Circular Driveway. Pet Restriction includes One Cat only (Neutered) with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet fee and Pet Application-Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019.