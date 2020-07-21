1321 58TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes to Downtown Gulfport and Gulfport Beach! Laminate Wood Flooring and Tile. Large Dining Area off the Kitchen. Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat & Air. Kitchen includes Micro-wave & Dishwasher. Nice Large Fenced Back Yard with a Storage Shed. Utility Room has Washer & Dryer and Laundry Sink. Circular Driveway. Pet Restriction includes One Cat only (Neutered) with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet fee and Pet Application-Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019.