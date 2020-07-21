All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 1321 58TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
1321 58TH STREET S
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

1321 58TH STREET S

1321 58th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes to Downtown Gulfport and Gulfport Beach! Laminate Wood Flooring and Tile. Large Dining Area off the Kitchen. Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat & Air. Kitchen includes Micro-wave & Dishwasher. Nice Large Fenced Back Yard with a Storage Shed. Utility Room has Washer & Dryer and Laundry Sink. Circular Driveway. Pet Restriction includes One Cat only (Neutered) with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet fee and Pet Application-Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 58TH STREET S have any available units?
1321 58TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 1321 58TH STREET S have?
Some of 1321 58TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 58TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1321 58TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 58TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 58TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 1321 58TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 58TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1321 58TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1321 58TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 58TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 58TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 58TH STREET S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGulfport 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pools
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FL
Osprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg