498 NW 165th St Rd

Amenities
Great condo in complex with 24 hour gated security. Complex Management on site, Condo in move-in shape will be vacated by current tenants on 7/31/2020 - Laminated wood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Basketball Courts, Clubhouse-Clubroom, Common Laundry, Community Room, Elevator, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Kitchen Facilities, Pool, Tennis. Landlord wants to see basic application with current/prior landlord contact information, two months of check stubs or POI, credit report, background check (not a police report). No minimum credit score required. $100 condo registration fees plus $1000 refundable condo association security deposit - for complete detail of move-in funds required please see attachments to this listing or call listing agent