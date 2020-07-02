All apartments in Golden Glades
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

498 NW 165th St Rd

498 Northwest 165th Street · (888) 534-1116
Location

498 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL 33169
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D-507 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
Great condo in complex with 24 hour gated security. Complex Management on site, Condo in move-in shape will be vacated by current tenants on 7/31/2020 - Laminated wood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Basketball Courts, Clubhouse-Clubroom, Common Laundry, Community Room, Elevator, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Kitchen Facilities, Pool, Tennis. Landlord wants to see basic application with current/prior landlord contact information, two months of check stubs or POI, credit report, background check (not a police report). No minimum credit score required. $100 condo registration fees plus $1000 refundable condo association security deposit - for complete detail of move-in funds required please see attachments to this listing or call listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have any available units?
498 NW 165th St Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 498 NW 165th St Rd have?
Some of 498 NW 165th St Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 NW 165th St Rd currently offering any rent specials?
498 NW 165th St Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 NW 165th St Rd pet-friendly?
No, 498 NW 165th St Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd offer parking?
No, 498 NW 165th St Rd does not offer parking.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 NW 165th St Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have a pool?
Yes, 498 NW 165th St Rd has a pool.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have accessible units?
No, 498 NW 165th St Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 NW 165th St Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 NW 165th St Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 NW 165th St Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
