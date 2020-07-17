Amenities
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054
Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you. Near all Major Highways, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Rescue Church of Miami, Schools, Hospitals & Gardens Park. The unit is available for seasonal rent as well .
For prices please text 786-651-7861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16450-nw-2-av-miami-fl/308054
Property Id 308054
No Pets Allowed
