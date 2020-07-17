All apartments in Golden Glades
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16450 NW 2 AV

16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (786) 651-7861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL 33169
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

pool
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054

Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you. Near all Major Highways, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Rescue Church of Miami, Schools, Hospitals & Gardens Park. The unit is available for seasonal rent as well .
For prices please text 786-651-7861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16450-nw-2-av-miami-fl/308054
Property Id 308054

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16450 NW 2 AV have any available units?
16450 NW 2 AV has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16450 NW 2 AV have?
Some of 16450 NW 2 AV's amenities include pool, hot tub, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16450 NW 2 AV currently offering any rent specials?
16450 NW 2 AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16450 NW 2 AV pet-friendly?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV offer parking?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV does not offer parking.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV have a pool?
Yes, 16450 NW 2 AV has a pool.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV have accessible units?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV does not have accessible units.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16450 NW 2 AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 16450 NW 2 AV does not have units with air conditioning.
