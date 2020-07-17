Amenities

pool hot tub some paid utils microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054



Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you. Near all Major Highways, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Rescue Church of Miami, Schools, Hospitals & Gardens Park. The unit is available for seasonal rent as well .

For prices please text 786-651-7861

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16450-nw-2-av-miami-fl/308054

Property Id 308054



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946664)