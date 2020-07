Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Brand new!! You will be the first to live in this a very spacious 3-bedroom/2.5 bath corner unit town home in the beautiful Murano at Westside community featuring ceramic 18 x 18 tile on the first floor, upgraded cabinets and appliances. Amenities includes a resort style swimming pool, cabana and playground. Conveniently located near the Attractions, restaurants, entertainment and shopping. This one is just waiting for you to call home.