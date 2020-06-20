9027 RHODES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access volleyball court

MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental. We require a deposit if it's more than 30 days. Cleaning fee will apply.The clubhouse features a stunning resort-style pool with lazy river, a water playground, hot tub, playground, soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball court, the Clubhouse includes a bar and restaurant, gym, arcade, and shopping market.