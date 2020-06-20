9027 RHODES STREET

Amenities
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental. We require a deposit if it's more than 30 days. Cleaning fee will apply.The clubhouse features a stunning resort-style pool with lazy river, a water playground, hot tub, playground, soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball court, the Clubhouse includes a bar and restaurant, gym, arcade, and shopping market.