Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

9027 RHODES STREET

9027 Rhodes Street · (407) 403-8229
Location

9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental. We require a deposit if it's more than 30 days. Cleaning fee will apply.The clubhouse features a stunning resort-style pool with lazy river, a water playground, hot tub, playground, soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball court, the Clubhouse includes a bar and restaurant, gym, arcade, and shopping market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 RHODES STREET have any available units?
9027 RHODES STREET has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9027 RHODES STREET have?
Some of 9027 RHODES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 RHODES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9027 RHODES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 RHODES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9027 RHODES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9027 RHODES STREET does offer parking.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9027 RHODES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9027 RHODES STREET has a pool.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET have accessible units?
No, 9027 RHODES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 RHODES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 RHODES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 RHODES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
