9026 PAOLOS PLACE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Here is your next home, over-sized corner lot in Westside Calabria an upscale neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped, and well taken care of. There is plenty of room inside. This is a 6 bedrooms 3 and ½ baths. No Carpet, the floors are Porcelain tile and hard wood flooring throughout the house. The house is south facing so the rear patio had less sun in the summer. The pool is heated and the pool patio is fully screened with spa that makes this property great for Florida living. The yard is beautifully landscaped and well taken care of. The house features Pool care, lawn care, basic cable and Wi-Fi are all included in the rent.

This means you move in and start enjoying central Florida living right away.