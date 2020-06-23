All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 9026 PAOLOS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
9026 PAOLOS PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9026 PAOLOS PLACE

9026 Paolos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9026 Paolos Place, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Here is your next home, over-sized corner lot in Westside Calabria an upscale neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped, and well taken care of. There is plenty of room inside. This is a 6 bedrooms 3 and ½ baths. No Carpet, the floors are Porcelain tile and hard wood flooring throughout the house. The house is south facing so the rear patio had less sun in the summer. The pool is heated and the pool patio is fully screened with spa that makes this property great for Florida living. The yard is beautifully landscaped and well taken care of. The house features Pool care, lawn care, basic cable and Wi-Fi are all included in the rent.
This means you move in and start enjoying central Florida living right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have any available units?
9026 PAOLOS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have?
Some of 9026 PAOLOS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9026 PAOLOS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9026 PAOLOS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 PAOLOS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE has a pool.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 PAOLOS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9026 PAOLOS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College