Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

9011 Azalea Sands Lane

9011 Azalea Sands Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Champions Gate 2 Bedrm Condo SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1499.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1599.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1599.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1499/mo
9011 Azalea Sands Lane
Davenport, Florida 33896
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Champions Club
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1409
Year Built: 2017

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*1 Car Garage
*No Rear Neighbors
*1st Floor Unit
*Corner Unit
*Screened In Patio
*Large Living Room
*42 Cabinets
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Granite Counters
*Tile Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrms
*Master Bath Separate Shows / Tub
*Wired For Alarm
*Golf COMMUNITY
*COMMUNITY Has A 24 Hour Guard Gate
*COMMUNITY Pool
*JUST 55 MINUTES To: Tampa
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Disney World
*JUST 45 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 429 & 27
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Clermont / Lakeland
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Washer And Dryer INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8
VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 27, take right turn into Palmetto Dunes St, on the
roundabout take 2 nd exit and continue to Oasis Club Blvd. Turn right to Azalea Sands Ln, continue for 0.2 mi and destination is on your left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5342635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have any available units?
9011 Azalea Sands Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have?
Some of 9011 Azalea Sands Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Azalea Sands Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Azalea Sands Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Azalea Sands Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane offers parking.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane has a pool.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane has accessible units.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9011 Azalea Sands Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9011 Azalea Sands Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
