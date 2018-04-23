All apartments in Four Corners
Four Corners, FL
8981 Azalea Sands Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

8981 Azalea Sands Lane

8981 Azalea Sands Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8981 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single level condo with attached 1 car Garage in the gated community of Champions Gate - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the gated golf community of Champions Gate. 1-car attached garage. Kitchen has energy star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded 42" cabinets. Large Master Bedroom with TWO walk-in closets. Master Bath has large garden soaking tub, double vanities and separate shower. Large second bedroom with it's own bathroom. Large screened in patio with no rear neighbors. Access to the oasis clubhouse with restaurant, fitness center, yoga studio, 2 pools, one is with lazy river and water slides, and golf course and Tennis Club. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care also included. Pet Friendly!!

(RLNE4106255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have any available units?
8981 Azalea Sands Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have?
Some of 8981 Azalea Sands Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8981 Azalea Sands Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8981 Azalea Sands Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8981 Azalea Sands Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane offers parking.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane has a pool.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have accessible units?
No, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8981 Azalea Sands Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8981 Azalea Sands Lane has units with air conditioning.
