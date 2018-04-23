8981 Azalea Sands Lane

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single level condo with attached 1 car Garage in the gated community of Champions Gate - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the gated golf community of Champions Gate. 1-car attached garage. Kitchen has energy star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded 42" cabinets. Large Master Bedroom with TWO walk-in closets. Master Bath has large garden soaking tub, double vanities and separate shower. Large second bedroom with it's own bathroom. Large screened in patio with no rear neighbors. Access to the oasis clubhouse with restaurant, fitness center, yoga studio, 2 pools, one is with lazy river and water slides, and golf course and Tennis Club. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care also included. Pet Friendly!!



(RLNE4106255)