Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool

Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome. Located in the famous Paradise Palms Resort, the luxuries and amenities this community offers to make it a prime location. Close proximity to the major highways. FULLY FURNISHED and professionally decorated townhome in an UPSCALE COMMUNITY offering an amazing 9,000 sq.ft clubhouse with Fitness Center, Cinema, Game Room, Tiki Bar, Sundry Shop and Heated Pools. This 4 Bed/3 Bath townhouse also features a private splash pool.