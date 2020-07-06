8842 Candy Palm Road

Amenities

LAWN MAINTENANCE, INTERNET, CABLE, PHONE included. Gorgeous Home, 6 bed/ 5 bath, located in one of the most popular Resorts for short term rentals, just 10 minutes from Disney! Private Pool home is extremely spacious, with very nice conservation view that puts you in contact with Florida's nature. The Club House features a Tiki Bar & Grill, Waterfall Resort Style Pool with a SPA and Pool Slide, Movie Theater, Game Room, Internet Lounge, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Fitness Center and Sauna, Market, Deli and Beach Volleyball. HOA fee includes Resort Amenities & Staff, plus town home cable, internet & phone and exterior care, and 24 hour security gated entrance. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN!