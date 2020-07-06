All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8842 Candy Palm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8842 Candy Palm Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

8842 Candy Palm Road

8842 Candy Palm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8842 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
LAWN MAINTENANCE, INTERNET, CABLE, PHONE included. Gorgeous Home, 6 bed/ 5 bath, located in one of the most popular Resorts for short term rentals, just 10 minutes from Disney! Private Pool home is extremely spacious, with very nice conservation view that puts you in contact with Florida's nature. The Club House features a Tiki Bar & Grill, Waterfall Resort Style Pool with a SPA and Pool Slide, Movie Theater, Game Room, Internet Lounge, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Fitness Center and Sauna, Market, Deli and Beach Volleyball. HOA fee includes Resort Amenities & Staff, plus town home cable, internet & phone and exterior care, and 24 hour security gated entrance. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have any available units?
8842 Candy Palm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8842 Candy Palm Road have?
Some of 8842 Candy Palm Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8842 Candy Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
8842 Candy Palm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8842 Candy Palm Road pet-friendly?
No, 8842 Candy Palm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road offer parking?
Yes, 8842 Candy Palm Road offers parking.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8842 Candy Palm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have a pool?
Yes, 8842 Candy Palm Road has a pool.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 8842 Candy Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8842 Candy Palm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8842 Candy Palm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8842 Candy Palm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College